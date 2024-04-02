Retired army officer dies 'by suicide', diary reveals huge debt

A retired army officer's body has been recovered from a house in the DOHS area of Mirpur and the police believe it is a case of suicide.

Brigadier General Mohammad Habibur Rahman retired from the army in 2014. He lived in the DOHS area of Mirpur with his wife. His two sons study abroad.

Pallabi Police Station OC Apurba Hasan told bdnews24.com they found a diary in the house which contains information about a significant amount of debt owed by Habibur Rahman.

Daily Prothom Alo quoted one of Habibur Rahman's sons who resides in Canada as saying the former army officer lost millions of taka to a scam ring.