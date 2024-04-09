Warm weather to persist into Eid day

Bangladesh is likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this year amid mild to moderate heat waves and scattered showers. The few instances of rain will likely bring little relief to the sweltering weather.

Eid day is likely to fall on Apr 11, subject to the sighting of the moon.

It will likely be largely dry that day, according to meteorologist Tariful Newaz.

“Temperatures will rise today and tomorrow,” he said on Tuesday. “It will continue into Eid day. As it is the time for Kalboishakhi [nor’wester storms]… there may be some scattered rain, but little chance of showers aside from that.”

The highest temperature recorded in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to 6am on Tuesday morning was 37.5 degrees Celsius in Patuakhali’s Khepupara. The highest in Dhaka was 30.4 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour forecast from 6pm on Monday says that day temperatures may rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

One or two areas in the Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet Divisions may experience temporary gusty winds and rain or a thunder shower. Some other parts of the country may be partially cloudy, but the weather will remain largely dry.

The Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, and Patuakhali districts are experiencing a mild heat wave that may continue to spread out, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.