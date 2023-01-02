New Year firecrackers: authorities receive 365 calls for help

As many as 365 citizens have called the 999 national helpline to complain about the sound of firecrackers during New Year celebrations.

The authorities received 160 of the calls in Dhaka, where the newly inaugurated metro rail services were suspended for two hours on Sunday morning due to sky lanterns that fell on the tracks and electricity lines.

Abdus Sattar, an inspector at the National Emergency Service, said police helped the citizens of Dhaka who called the helpline.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police clamped restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations. They ordered all bars across the capital to close by 6 pm on Saturday. Outdoor events, as well as flying sky lanterns and setting off firecrackers, were prohibited.