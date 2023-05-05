    বাংলা

    Sheikh Hasina arrives in London for Charles III’s coronation

    The prime minister will also attend a programme for Commonwealth leaders

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 May 2023, 04:40 AM
    Updated : 5 May 2023, 04:40 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in London to attend the coronation of Charles III as the king of the United Kingdom, BSS reports.

    Hasina arrived on a flight from Washington, DC at Heathrow International Airport at 11:49 pm local time on Friday.

    She and her sister Sheikh Rehana were received at the airport by Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and UK representative Alison Blackburne.

    Hasina is to attend a programme for Commonwealth leaders, an event organised by Cambridge University and a civic reception during her visit.

    During her visit to the US, the prime minister attended a programme marking 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank partnership and several events on the sidelines that included a roundtable with US business leaders, meetings with Bank's incoming President Ajay Banga and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.

    She arrived in the US on Apr 29, wrapping up her four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

    While in Japan, she witnessed the signing of eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.

    She met her Kishida after the signing of the deals and also handed the Friends of Liberation War Honour to four Japanese nationals for their contribution to the war in 1971.

    The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dhaka from London on May 9.

    RELATED STORIES
    From US, Hasina heads for UK to attend King Charles’ coronation
    Hasina heads for UK to attend King Charles’ coronation
    During her stay in London, she will also attend a programme of Commonwealth leaders
    The Stone of Destiny lies in Edinburgh Castle before onward transportation to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain April 27, 2023.
    Historic Stone of Scone moved to London for King Charles' coronation
    The stone's origins are unknown, but it was believed to have been used in the inauguration of Scottish kings as far back as the early 9th century
    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech during a reception for world leaders, business figures, environmentalists and NGOs, hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of the Cop27 Summit. November 4, 2022.
    Sunak launches charm offensive on business leaders
    Sunak, a former investment banker, along with the finance minister and business minister will speak at a series of event to more than 200 executives
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and World Bank Group President David Malpass inaugurate a photo exhibition showing the impacts of the 50-year partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank. Photo: World Bank 
    Bangladesh never fell into 'debt trap': Hasina
    She calls on the World Bank and other global development partners to continue investing in her country

    Opinion

    Aloptogin Tushar’s masterful representation of figures
    Takir Hossain
    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain