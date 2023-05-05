Sheikh Hasina arrives in London for Charles III’s coronation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in London to attend the coronation of Charles III as the king of the United Kingdom, BSS reports.

Hasina arrived on a flight from Washington, DC at Heathrow International Airport at 11:49 pm local time on Friday.

She and her sister Sheikh Rehana were received at the airport by Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and UK representative Alison Blackburne.

Hasina is to attend a programme for Commonwealth leaders, an event organised by Cambridge University and a civic reception during her visit.