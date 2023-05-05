Sheikh Hasina arrives in London for Charles III’s coronation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in London to attend the coronation of Charles III as the king of the United Kingdom, BSS reports.
Hasina arrived on a flight from Washington, DC at Heathrow International Airport at 11:49 pm local time on Friday.
She and her sister Sheikh Rehana were received at the airport by Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and UK representative Alison Blackburne.
Hasina is to attend a programme for Commonwealth leaders, an event organised by Cambridge University and a civic reception during her visit.
During her visit to the US, the prime minister attended a programme marking 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank partnership and several events on the sidelines that included a roundtable with US business leaders, meetings with Bank's incoming President Ajay Banga and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.
She arrived in the US on Apr 29, wrapping up her four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
While in Japan, she witnessed the signing of eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.
She met her Kishida after the signing of the deals and also handed the Friends of Liberation War Honour to four Japanese nationals for their contribution to the war in 1971.
The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dhaka from London on May 9.