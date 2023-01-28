Tk 4.7m device stolen from highly secured, locked lab of Rampal power plant

A Tk 4.7 million bomb calorimeter, used to measure the calorific value of coal, has been stolen from a highly secured lab of the Rampal power plant.

The US-made device was stolen on Jan 15, a day after the plant suspended electricity generation due to a lack of coal just 27 after the launch of commercial production.

Mohammad Shamsuddin, chief of Rampal Police Station, said on Friday that they were interrogating suspects as part of the investigation into a case started by Md Oliullah, a plant manager, against unidentified people.

Oliullah declined to comment on the incident, saying he was unaware of the progress of the investigation.

According to the case document, the device was on the table when chemist Abdul Maleque closed the lab at 6 pm on Jan 14. Maleque left after handing the key to employee Musa Parvez and asking him to give it to technicians Md Saddam Hossain and Tanvir Rahman.