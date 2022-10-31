Union Council member hacked to death in Pirojpur

Assailants have hacked to death a member of the Union Council in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria Upazila, tearing his left leg apart, police say.

The incident occurred in Jholakathi village around 10 am on Monday, according to Md Sayedur Rahman, superintendent of police in the southern district of Pirojpur.

Mamun Hawlader, 40, was a member of Shialkathi Union’s Ward No. 9.

Siddikur Rahman, a member of Bhitabaria Union Council Ward No. 4, said: “Mamun was heading to the Union Council and came under attack on his way."