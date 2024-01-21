    বাংলা

    UN chief Guterres lauds Hasina in meeting with FM Mahmud

    They meet in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, where Mahmud is attending the third South Summit of the Group of 77 after a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 02:01 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 02:01 PM

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lauded Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, besides congratulating her on her reelection as prime minister, according to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

    The foreign minister said he met Guterres on Sunday in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, where Mahmud is attending the third South Summit of the Group of 77 after a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

    The UN secretary-general appreciated Bangladesh's vital role in the call for reforming global financial architecture, Mahmud told bdnews24.com.

    Guterres also praised Hasina for championing a number of UN-led global processes.


    On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, Mahmud commended the UN chief for his ‘bold and crucial’ role with regard to the war in Gaza.


    He also requested Guterres to keep the Rohingya issue at the top of UN agenda.


    He said 2024 marks the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's UN membership, and underscored the need for celebrating the occasion in a befitting manner.

    Mahmud also invited Guterres to Bangladesh at his convenience.
    The foreign minister said he briefed the UN secretary-general on the recently held ‘free, fair and peaceful’ elections in Bangladesh.

