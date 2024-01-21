UN chief Guterres lauds Hasina in meeting with FM Mahmud

Guterres also praised Hasina for championing a number of UN-led global processes.



On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, Mahmud commended the UN chief for his ‘bold and crucial’ role with regard to the war in Gaza.



He also requested Guterres to keep the Rohingya issue at the top of UN agenda.



He said 2024 marks the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's UN membership, and underscored the need for celebrating the occasion in a befitting manner.

Mahmud also invited Guterres to Bangladesh at his convenience.

The foreign minister said he briefed the UN secretary-general on the recently held ‘free, fair and peaceful’ elections in Bangladesh.