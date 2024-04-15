    বাংলা

    Family attacks doctor after child dies in Chattogram hospital

    The doctor’s injuries were severe enough that he had to be admitted to the ICU

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 15 April 2024, 07:33 AM
    Updated : 15 April 2024, 07:33 AM

    The family of a child patient who died during treatment have attacked a doctor at a private hospital in Chattogram.

    According to Yasin Arafat, the manager of a medical centre located on OR Nirzam Road. The incident took place on Sunday.

    The victim, Dr Riaz Uddin, has been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital ICU for treatment. He was working as an NICU consultant at the medical centre.

    Arafat said, “A one-year-old child was admitted to the hospital around 11:15pm on Saturday due to breathing problems. Later, when his condition deteriorated, the child was transferred to the NICU after being kept in the PICU overnight.”

    The child died around 9:10am on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

    According to Arafat, the child’s father beat Dr Riaz with the help of others in front of the NICU.

    Dr Riaz was later admitted to the ICU at Chattogram Medical College Hospital following the attack.

    According to the hospital’s registrar, the family of the child lives in the BM Depot Area of Sitakunda Upazila.

    Later, a case was filed at the Panchlaish Police Station by the private medical centre on Sunday.

    The child’s father, Sumon, is among the 18 accused in the case.

