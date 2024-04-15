Family attacks doctor after child dies in Chattogram hospital

The family of a child patient who died during treatment have attacked a doctor at a private hospital in Chattogram.

According to Yasin Arafat, the manager of a medical centre located on OR Nirzam Road. The incident took place on Sunday.

The victim, Dr Riaz Uddin, has been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital ICU for treatment. He was working as an NICU consultant at the medical centre.

Arafat said, “A one-year-old child was admitted to the hospital around 11:15pm on Saturday due to breathing problems. Later, when his condition deteriorated, the child was transferred to the NICU after being kept in the PICU overnight.”

The child died around 9:10am on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.