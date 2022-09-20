Rohingya sheltering in no-man's land seek UN protection amid shelling from Myanmar

Reports coming out of Myanmar indicate a full-blown armed conflict has broken out between the country’s military, officially known as Tatmadaw, and the Arakan Army, insurgents fighting for self-determination for ethnic minorities in Rakhine state, also home to over a million Rohingya who have taken refuge in Bangladesh.

Addressing the matter, Dil Mohammad, a community leader, said: "We have informed the UN in a letter that the Myanmar junta could launch a bigger attack on us at any moment."

Caught in the crossfire between Myanmar's military and the rebel forces, the Rohingya community sheltered at the zero line urged the UN to take immediate measures aimed at protecting them, according to Dil.

They also formed a human chain inside the camp on Monday to protest the death of 17-year-old Mohammed Ekbal in the mortar strike.

As many as 4,200 Rohingya are currently residing at the camp in Konapara after fleeing persecution by the Myanmar army in their homeland in 2017. The International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) is overseeing their welfare.

In the letter, the Rohingya also demanded a safe and dignified return to their homeland on the UN's watch.