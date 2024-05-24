Govt won’t protect former IGP or army chief if they are found guilty, says Quader

The Awami League general secretary says the Awami League is courageous enough to face the challenge of holding high-ups to ask

The government would never protect anyone found guilty of a crime, be it a former IGP or chief of army staff, says Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The minister shared the government’s stance about the US travel ban on former chief of army staff Aziz Ahmed and the court’s order to freeze the bank accounts and seize the assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed as he spoke at a press briefing on Friday.

Quader also noted that the judiciary and the Anti-Corruption Commission were independent bodies.

“We must realise that no matter how influential a person is, they may commit a crime. The question is if the government is courageous enough to punish them [the perpetrators] for a crime. The Hasina government nurtures that courage. No one else can do it,” he said.

“The judiciary and the Anti-Corruption Commission are independent bodies. We can’t protect someone they find guilty. There is no question about protecting a former IGP or army chief.”

Quader said that those punished for killing BUET student Abrar were all Chhatra League members but the government did not protect them at all. “Even those hanged for killing [blogger] Bishawjit, were not protected by the government. A person can commit a crime. The question is if the government was protecting them. The Hasina government has zero-tolerance against crime. Committing a crime entails punishment.”

Quader also memorialised former MP Manu Majumdar, vice president of Netrokona Awami League, after his death.

Unlike many others Manu was shy in front of the camera and never wanted to be in the spotlight, he said.

“He was our MP. He was best known as the general secretary of the organisation called Pratirodh Joddha, which emerged after the assassination of Bangabandhu. He was given a life term in jail and was in jail for 13 years. I met him in jail.”