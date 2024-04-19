Severe temperatures bake Chuadanga, Rajshahi as heatwave likely to continue

A severe heatwave is sweeping over the Chuadanga and Rajshahi districts and high temperatures are likely to scorch Bangladesh for three days, meteorologists say.
In Chuadanga, the mercury has continued to rise, crossing 41 degrees Celsius for the first time this season in early summer.
The highest temperature in the district was recorded at 41.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said.
Chuadanga’s temperature had registered as 40.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 40.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 40.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
The prevailing heatwave over the country may continue and intensify further during the next 72 hours, Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s Deputy Director Abul Kalam Mallik warned in a notice.
Due to increasing humidity, the discomfort may increase, he added.
Speaking to http://bdnews24.com, the meteorologist said the heatwave may continue past the three days covered by the forecast.
The local authorities in Chuadanga arranged announcements via loudspeakers to raise public awareness of the dangers of heat stroke and other health risks from extreme heat.
The highest temperature in Rajshahi also hit 41 degrees Celsius on Friday. The district recorded a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 40.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
Shahidul Islam, a senior observer at Rajshahi Weather Observatory, said a fall in the moisture level in the district led to the rise in temperature.
In the forecast for Saturday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said day and night temperature may rise slightly across the country.
Rain is likely to occur only at one or two places in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions while weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country.