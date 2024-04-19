Severe temperatures bake Chuadanga, Rajshahi as heatwave likely to continue

A severe heatwave is sweeping over the Chuadanga and Rajshahi districts and high temperatures are likely to scorch Bangladesh for three days, meteorologists say.

In Chuadanga, the mercury has continued to rise, crossing 41 degrees Celsius for the first time this season in early summer.

The highest temperature in the district was recorded at 41.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said.

Chuadanga’s temperature had registered as 40.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 40.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 40.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The prevailing heatwave over the country may continue and intensify further during the next 72 hours, Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s Deputy Director Abul Kalam Mallik warned in a notice.