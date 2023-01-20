Bangladesh arrests six people for ‘selling fraudulent stamps’ to US visa applicants

Police in Bangladesh have arrested six people on charges of selling fraudulent entry and exit stamps to US visa applicants.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Cyber and Special Crime Unit made the arrests after the US Embassy in Dhaka filed a case with Gulshan police on Wednesday about the alleged fraudulent attempts.

The suspects are Palash Chandra Das, Wahid Uddin, Shafiqul Islam Sumon, Mahbubur Rahman Khan, Md Abu Zafar and Md Arifur Rahman.

Police said on Friday that fake official stamps and passports were found in their possession.

Mohammad Tareque Bin Rashid, a deputy commissioner at DMP’s Cyber and Special Crime Unit, said some visa processing organisations submitted passports with fake seals of false information on travel to the Maldives, Malaysia and Cambodia so that officials would give importance to these applications.