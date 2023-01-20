Bangladesh arrests six people for ‘selling fraudulent stamps’ to US visa applicants

Police in Bangladesh have arrested six people on charges of selling fraudulent entry and exit stamps to US visa applicants.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Cyber and Special Crime Unit made the arrests after the US Embassy in Dhaka filed a case with Gulshan police on Wednesday about the alleged fraudulent attempts.
The suspects are Palash Chandra Das, Wahid Uddin, Shafiqul Islam Sumon, Mahbubur Rahman Khan, Md Abu Zafar and Md Arifur Rahman.
Police said on Friday that fake official stamps and passports were found in their possession.
Mohammad Tareque Bin Rashid, a deputy commissioner at DMP’s Cyber and Special Crime Unit, said some visa processing organisations submitted passports with fake seals of false information on travel to the Maldives, Malaysia and Cambodia so that officials would give importance to these applications.
In the initial interrogation, the suspects said they took Tk 1 million to 1.5 million from each applicant for the fake seals.
Tareque said efforts were on to arrest the other suspects of the syndicate that amassed tens of millions of taka from the applicants.
The embassy said in a social media post it coordinated with the police in the operation to arrest the six suspects.
“US visa applicants are responsible for the information they provide on visa application forms and any documents they provide at the interview. The best guidance for prospective visa applicants is to review information on the US Embassy website, be prepared for their interview with any supporting documentation, and provide factual and truthful answers during the visa process and interviews.”