Hasina vows to transform Bangladesh Coast Guard into a three-dimensional force

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has outlined the government's aim of transforming the Bangladesh Coast Guard into a three-dimensional force, equipped with the technology and know-how to navigate contemporary challenges.

Speaking at an event marking the 29th founding anniversary of the paramilitary force on Sunday, Hasina announced plans to add two ships and a helicopter to its fleet, alongside a state-of-the-art maritime surveillance system.

"Soon, Bangladesh Coast Guard will become a three-dimensional force," she said.