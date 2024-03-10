Hasina vows to transform Bangladesh Coast Guard into a three-dimensional force

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has outlined the government's aim of transforming the Bangladesh Coast Guard into a three-dimensional force, equipped with the technology and know-how to navigate contemporary challenges.
Speaking at an event marking the 29th founding anniversary of the paramilitary force on Sunday, Hasina announced plans to add two ships and a helicopter to its fleet, alongside a state-of-the-art maritime surveillance system.
"Soon, Bangladesh Coast Guard will become a three-dimensional force," she said.
Hasina credited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for laying the foundation for Bangladesh's sovereignty over its territorial waters and marine resources through the enactment of the Territorial Waters and Maritime Zones Act in 1974.
She noted that the maritime sector was largely neglected by successive governments following Bangabandhu's assassination in 1975, emphasising that it was the Awami League government that delineated Bangladesh's maritime boundaries through diplomatic relations with India and Myanmar.
She also highlighted Bangabandhu's vision for an independent Bangladesh where the oppressed and deprived would be uplifted. To this end, he established the necessary organisations to protect the country's sovereignty, according to her.
“He secured Bangladesh's lengthy maritime border and aimed to build a naval base in the country,” Hasina said.
She highlighted Bangabandhu's farsightedness by noting that the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982 was introduced almost eight years after the Father of the Nation had enacted similar maritime legislation in Bangladesh.
Highlighting the proactive measures taken by her government to assert Bangladesh's maritime rights since 2009, Hasina criticised the inaction of previous administrations between 2001 and 2008.
Her administration's efforts have culminated in the successful delineation of maritime boundaries, a step she deemed crucial for leveraging maritime resources to bolster the national economy.
Looking ahead, the prime minister envisioned Bangladesh as a pivotal nexus between the East and West, stressing the importance of the Coast Guard in safeguarding maritime border security.
The event also saw the inauguration of five stations equipped with the VSat Net Communication System and a new outpost to bolster the Coast Guard's operational capabilities.