    বাংলা

    Hasina vows to transform Bangladesh Coast Guard into a three-dimensional force

    Two new ships and a helicopter are set to be added to the paramilitary force's fleet, alongside a state-of-the-art maritime surveillance system

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 March 2024, 08:00 AM
    Updated : 10 March 2024, 08:00 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has outlined the government's aim of transforming the Bangladesh Coast Guard into a three-dimensional force, equipped with the technology and know-how to navigate contemporary challenges.

    Speaking at an event marking the 29th founding anniversary of the paramilitary force on Sunday, Hasina announced plans to add two ships and a helicopter to its fleet, alongside a state-of-the-art maritime surveillance system.

    "Soon, Bangladesh Coast Guard will become a three-dimensional force," she said.

    Hasina credited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for laying the foundation for Bangladesh's sovereignty over its territorial waters and marine resources through the enactment of the Territorial Waters and Maritime Zones Act in 1974.

    She noted that the maritime sector was largely neglected by successive governments following Bangabandhu's assassination in 1975, emphasising that it was the Awami League government that delineated Bangladesh's maritime boundaries through diplomatic relations with India and Myanmar.

    She also highlighted Bangabandhu's vision for an independent Bangladesh where the oppressed and deprived would be uplifted. To this end, he established the necessary organisations to protect the country's sovereignty, according to her.

    “He secured Bangladesh's lengthy maritime border and aimed to build a naval base in the country,” Hasina said.

    She highlighted Bangabandhu's farsightedness by noting that the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982 was introduced almost eight years after the Father of the Nation had enacted similar maritime legislation in Bangladesh.

    Highlighting the proactive measures taken by her government to assert Bangladesh's maritime rights since 2009, Hasina criticised the inaction of previous administrations between 2001 and 2008.

    Her administration's efforts have culminated in the successful delineation of maritime boundaries, a step she deemed crucial for leveraging maritime resources to bolster the national economy.

    Looking ahead, the prime minister envisioned Bangladesh as a pivotal nexus between the East and West, stressing the importance of the Coast Guard in safeguarding maritime border security.

    The event also saw the inauguration of five stations equipped with the VSat Net Communication System and a new outpost to bolster the Coast Guard's operational capabilities.

    RELATED STORIES
    I pray a tragedy like the Peelkhana massacre is never repeated, says PM Hasina
    I pray Peelkhana massacre is never repeated: Hasina
    The prime minister said bearing the loss of loved ones was very tough and nobody knew it better than her
    Seven new state ministers pay tribue to Bangabandhu
    7 new state ministers pay tribute to Bangabandhu
    The state ministers place a wreath at the Bangabandhu's mural in Dhanmondi a day after taking oath
    Hasina launches app featuring life sketch of Bangabandhu
    Hasina launches Bangabandhu app
    She says the app offers the opportunity to learn easily about the colourful life of Bangabandhu on a digital platform
    Hasina asks Border Guard Bangladesh to be patient amid Myanmar fighting
    Hasina asks BGB to be patient amid Myanmar fighting
    Shelling from across the border kills a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man in one of the latest developments amid fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman