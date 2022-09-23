2 policemen withdrawn over threats to SAFF champion footballer Akhi’s father

Two policemen have been withdrawn from their duties and attached to the police lines in Sirajganj on charges of threatening the father of Bangladesh Women's SAFF Championship-winning team member Akhi Khatun.

The penalised policemen are Mamunur Rashid, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Shahzadpur Police Station, and Constable Abu Musa.

They went to Akhi's father on Wednesday to get a court notice signed and allegedly "misbehaved" with him as he refused to sign it.

Reports of the incident in the media sparked a torrent of criticism.