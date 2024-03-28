    বাংলা

    Postgraduate, intern doctors call off strike after health minister’s assurances

    The health minister says the demand for a rise in doctors’ allowances is ‘logical’ and he ‘agrees’ with the demands

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 March 2024, 12:16 PM
    Updated : 28 March 2024, 12:16 PM

    Postgraduate trainees and intern doctors have temporarily called off their strike following assurances from Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen that their wage demands would be met.

    The industrial action has been suspended for a month for now. It will be resumed again if the demands are not met, said Jabir Hossain, president of the Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors Association, after a meeting with the health minister at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Thursday.

    “Sir (the health minister) has assured us that resident, non-resident and FCPS trainees will get their back pay. In addition to that, the authorities will provide specific information about an increase in our wages. Sir also assured us about a rise in allowance.”

    Sen said the demand for a rise in doctors’ allowances is ‘logical’ and he ‘agrees’ with the demands.

    “It will be difficult for them to live if the wage is not increased in the context of current market conditions. I agreed with their demands from the beginning of the protest as they are the driving force of the hospitals.”

    “I spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the issue. She was kind and said she would work to meet the demands, urging doctors to return to work.”

    The physicians have been demonstrating for a long time demanding for a raise the allowance of postgraduate trainees to Tk 50,000. The amount was raised to Tk 25,000 from Tk 20,000 last year, but the physicians were not satisfied with the increase.

    The monthly wage of intern doctors is Tk 15,000 and they are demanding it be increased to Tk 30,000.

    The postgraduate trainees and intern doctors launched the strike at different hospitals across the country on Saturday demanding that the authorities raise their salaries and clear back pay.

    After their demonstration in Dhaka, Health Minister Sen said the government would look into their demands in a meeting on Sunday.

    However, the health minister failed to specify a date for the settlement of the issues they raised following Sunday's meeting, forcing the striking doctors to call for action.

    Public and autonomous hospitals have around 8,000 postgraduate trainees and 4,000 interns.

    In addition to raises, the protesters also demanded that the due bills of FCPS, as well as resident and non-resident doctors, be cleared.

    According to the protesters, trainee doctors have been deprived of their allowances for the last nine months.

    The trainee doctors also demanded that allowances for resident and non-resident doctors in 12 private institutes under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University be reintroduced and the Doctors Protection Act be implemented after it is passed in parliament.

    RELATED STORIES
    Spare no effort to save victims of Gazipur cylinder fire: minister
    Spare no effort to save Gazipur fire victims: minister
    He said the majority of the 32 patients at Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery are in critical condition
    Five survivors of Bailey Road blaze still in critical condition, says Health Minister Sen
    Bailey Road blaze: 5 survivors still in critical condition
    They all suffered airway burns and will remain under hospital care for further observation, according to the health minister
    Deaths after circumcision: Health minister vows 'zero tolerance' for medical negligence, irregularities
    Circumcision deaths: minister vows 'zero tolerance' for negligence
    Sen says the prime minister has ordered stringent action against those responsible for the recent deaths of two children during circumcision procedures
    I am not corrupt, nor will I allow corruption: Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen
    I’m not corrupt, won’t allow corruption: health minister
    Dr Sen joins bdnews24.com’s Inside-Out to discuss the state of Bangladesh’s health sector and his plans for its future

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin