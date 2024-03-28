Postgraduate, intern doctors call off strike after health minister’s assurances

Postgraduate trainees and intern doctors have temporarily called off their strike following assurances from Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen that their wage demands would be met.

The industrial action has been suspended for a month for now. It will be resumed again if the demands are not met, said Jabir Hossain, president of the Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors Association, after a meeting with the health minister at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Thursday.

“Sir (the health minister) has assured us that resident, non-resident and FCPS trainees will get their back pay. In addition to that, the authorities will provide specific information about an increase in our wages. Sir also assured us about a rise in allowance.”

Sen said the demand for a rise in doctors’ allowances is ‘logical’ and he ‘agrees’ with the demands.

“It will be difficult for them to live if the wage is not increased in the context of current market conditions. I agreed with their demands from the beginning of the protest as they are the driving force of the hospitals.”

“I spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the issue. She was kind and said she would work to meet the demands, urging doctors to return to work.”

The physicians have been demonstrating for a long time demanding for a raise the allowance of postgraduate trainees to Tk 50,000. The amount was raised to Tk 25,000 from Tk 20,000 last year, but the physicians were not satisfied with the increase.