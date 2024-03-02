Five survivors of Bailey Road blaze still in critical condition, says Health Minister Sen

Five survivors of the deadly Bailey Road building blaze are still in a precarious state and will continue to undergo treatment at the hospital, according to Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen.

However, six other patients receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute have recovered sufficiently to be discharged, he said during a visit to the facility on Saturday.

"As of this morning, 11 patients were undergoing treatment in the burn institute. Five of them will remain hospitalised as they're not out of danger yet. The others will be discharged."

The patients who are still under medical care suffered burns to their airways and are experiencing some complications as a result, according to the minister.