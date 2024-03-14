Spare no effort to save victims of Gazipur cylinder fire: minister

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has called on doctors to do everything in their power to aid the survivors of a fire ignited by a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur's Kaliakair.

The minister noted that most of the 32 patients hospitalised at Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery are in a precarious state.

"The physical suffering of burn patients is great. Each patient needs to be treated as if they were your own family," he said.

"While it might not be possible to save all, it's crucial that we don't let any patient feel overlooked."

Sen also mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is closely monitoring the patients' treatment progress and has confirmed that the government will bear the treatment costs.

On Wednesday, a fire erupted after a cylinder explosion in the Mouchak Tilerchala neighbourhood of Kaliakair around 5:45pm.