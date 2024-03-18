Restaurateurs label RAJUK as most corrupt agency in Bangladesh

Forty-six people were killed when a fire broke out at the Green Cozy Cottage building on Bailey Road on Feb 29.

Though the building was approved for commercial use, it did not have permission to lease space for restaurants. Nevertheless, 14 restaurants and food stores were housed in the building.

The building did not have a fire exit and gas cylinders and restaurant inventory clogged up the building’s only stairway.

Most of the victims of the disaster died of smoke inhalation because they were not able to get out from the upper floors of the building.

Following the tragedy, the issue of restaurants being set up in unsafe buildings in Dhanmondi, Khilgaon, Mirpur and other parts of the capital became a hot topic.

In the face of public criticism, RAJUK, the city corporations, police and RAB launched their own drives.

The raids are closing restaurants set up in residential buildings. The crackdowns have also led to arrests and fines in some areas.

The association also held a press conference on Mar 5 to protest against these raids.

Imran said so far over 800 restaurants have been closed, with 260 of them closed by government orders in raids in Dhaka.

Operations are still ongoing, he added.

He continued, "The Dhaka Power Distribution Company is threatening to cut off our electricity supply if we don't comply with RAJUK's demands.

“But why should restaurant owners bear the brunt of government mismanagement? Why is the system designed to create hurdles at every step?"

Imran remarked, "It's not just our sector; bureaucratic complications hinder progress in every sector. Despite these challenges, entrepreneurs have persevered. Our demand is to eradicate this mismanagement.”

The state apparatus should not be allowed to suppress any sector in this manner, he said.

“Many restaurant owners closed their businesses out of fear. According to The Building Construction Act, 1952, if a property is not used after taking lease from its owner, a 12-month notice should be given [to them]. However, restaurants are being sealed without any explanation offered to us."

RAJUK’s failures have turned Dhaka city into a mess today, Imran fumed.