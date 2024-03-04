S Alam sugar mill in Chattogram catches fire

A fire has erupted at a sugar mill of conglomerate S Alam Group in the Moizzartek area of Chattogram.
Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel were working to douse the fire after it broke out around 4pm on Monday, said Zahir Hossain, chief of Karnaphuli Police Station.
There were no reports of casualties until 5:15pm, according to Zahir.
The Agrabad control room of the Fire Service said they dispatched nine units of firefighters to the site.
Subrata Kumar Bhowmick, executive director of S Alam Group, told bdnews24.com that the fire started in the warehouse of S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Limited.
The origin of the fire could not be confirmed, Subrata said.
A fire incident was also reported at a cold storage owned by S Alam near Bakolia Access Road in the port city two days ago.