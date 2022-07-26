July 25 2022

    বাংলা

    Student knifed to death at Shahjalal University in Sylhet

    The attackers could not be identified immediately

    Shahjalal University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 July 2022, 8:4 PM
    Updated : 25 July 2022, 8:4 PM

    A student of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet has been knifed to death on the campus by unidentified assailants.

    Proctor Ishrat Ibne Ismail said the victim, Bulbul Ahmed, was found with stab wounds on a hill outside Begum Sirajunnisa Chowdhury Hall on Monday evening. He was declared dead at the hospital.

    Bulbul was a third-year undergraduate student of the public administration department from Narsingdi.

    Shariful Islam Joy, a physics student who rescued Bulbul, said a female student first saw him and told another student, Fahim, who was crossing the area, about it. Fahim called Shariful.

    Bulbul was alive when the rescuers were taking him to the university’s medical centre, Shariful said.

    Md Abu Hena Pohil, an assistant proctor, said Bulbul was brought in an unconscious state to the medical centre. He was declared dead when the rescuers took him to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

    Nazmul Huda, chief of Jalalabad Police Station, said police were working at the scene.

    RELATED STORIES
    Missing North South University student found dead in Gazipur
    Missing NSU student found dead
    Police recover his body from the Turag river
    Government says northeast floods cost Bangladesh economy Tk 868 billion
    Floods cause Tk 868bn damage
    Nearly 7.28 million people were stranded away from home in makeshift shelters
    Hasina: officials must explain plane collisions at Dhaka airport hangar
    PM: explain plane collisions at hangar
    There have been several collisions of aircraft in the hangar of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka
    Hasina orders more cost-cutting measures as the dollar crisis lingers on
    Hasina orders more spending cuts
    For government purchases, she says only the urgently needed goods will be bought now

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher