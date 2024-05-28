Cyclone Remal plunges 27 million Bangladeshis into darkness

Both the rural and west zone electricity distributors shut down the power supply in affected areas overnight

Around 27 million people in the country are currently without power after Cyclone Remal caused disruptions in distribution lines.

The rural areas alone account for 26.6 million consumers, the Power Division said on Monday.

According to the field officers, the cyclone damaged 80 committees of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, causing partial or complete closure of customer connections.

Until 6pm, 2,392 poles, 1,982 transformers, and 62,454 spans of the BREB have been affected, along with 21,848 insulators and 46,318 meters.

The total estimated damage has been put at Tk 790 million.

During the cyclone, the West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCL) suffered damage to 20 poles, with an additional 135 poles tilting due to the impact.

Approximately 24.34 kilometres of cable were affected, along with 142 sets of 11 KV pole fittings and 12 transformers. Moreover, 134 11 KV insulators were broken.

The company reported a loss totalling nearly Tk 57.68.

As of 5pm, the number of customers without electricity from the company stands at 453,081.

OVERNIGHT POWER OUTAGE

During the storm, both the BREB and the WZPDCL shut down the power supply overnight in affected areas.

However, officials said they are now gradually restoring some connections as the storm and rain subsided.

The supply of LNG at the floating terminal (Floating Storage Regasification Unit) in the sea was initially reduced due to the cyclone, but the situation is expected to return to normal.

There has been no structural damage due to the cyclone.

On May 22, a low-pressure system formed in the east-central Bay of Bengal, gradually intensifying into a cyclonic storm named Remal. It reached severe cyclone status on Sunday morning.

Heavy rains began in coastal areas on Sunday afternoon, with rain increasing across the country the following morning before weakening.

As the storm’s intensity fell, Bangladesh’s ports lowered their alert levels. Payra and Mongla maritime ports lowered Greater Danger Signal No. 10 to Local Cautionary Signal No. 3.

The Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports lowered Greater Danger Signal No. 9 to Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 as well.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay area have been advised to stay in the shelter until Tuesday morning and proceed with caution thereafter.