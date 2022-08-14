Tk 13bn waterway project to connect Gulshan and Banani with Hatirjheel

Dhaka North City Corporation has proposed a Tk 13 billion project to establish a waterway connecting Gulshan and Banani with Hatirjheel and also cut the travel time.

The project will require work to turn four culverts into bridges, and the demolition and reconstruction of an elevated bridge to allow water taxis to pass under it.

Authorities think it will ease the pressure of traffic on the streets. They also want to develop these areas into a place like Hatirjheel for people to hang out.

Passengers who use Hatirjheel water taxis for commute say the waterway gives them comfort, saving them the trouble of waiting in traffic jams on the streets for hours.

“It’ll be a long route and ease pressure on buses in these areas. Boat journeys will be comfortable. There’ll be no traffic jam,” said Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam.