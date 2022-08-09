US or Russia? Bangladesh is undecided about whom to vote in UN’s ICT agency

The quadrennial conference will set forth the policy, strategies and financial plans for the next term while electing the officials of the senior management, including a new secretary general.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin from the US and Russia’s Rashid Ismailov is in the running for the top post this term.

Masud said it was “only natural” that the US promoted its candidate for the post. “We’ve also asked for their vote in the Human Rights Council Election.”

They also discussed the “proper” use of the Digital Security Act. “We’ve had a general discussion about human rights. We are currently working on the loopholes in the Digital Security Act and they’ve talked about it with our other stakeholders.”

“We don’t want any contradiction in the enforcement of the Digital Security Act so that no one faces losses because of it. We’re working on it with other ministries and [the US delegation] also talked to them.”

International human rights groups and many countries, including the US, are concerned about the abuse of the law to suppress freedom of speech.

“We’ve discussed with the consultants of the German government and are looking into how we can improve [the act’s] application based on their experiences,” Masud said.