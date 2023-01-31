Two children died from poisoning in Gazipur. Police arrest 4 as they search for a motive

Police have arrested four suspects, including a bakery owner, after two children died of poisoning in Gazipur's Salna.

Ashraful Islam, the father of the dead children, filed the case on Monday, said Ziaul Islam, chief of Gazipur Sadar Police Station. Police raided different locations and arrested the four suspects on Monday.

The arrestees are Md Saiful Islam, 48, a native of South Salna, Md Sohel, 48, Shahidul Islam, 25, and Mohammad Hossain from Brahmanbaria.

Saiful is a bakery owner while the others are staff members at the bakery.

On Sunday, factory worker Ashraful Islam’s daughters Ashamoni, 6, and Alifa Akter, 2, died after they ate a piece of cake and patties from the bakery.