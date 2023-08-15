24 injured in clash between Khulna Medical College Hospital students and traders

At least 15 students of Khulna Medical College Hospital and nine medicine traders have been injured after a clash erupted between the groups outside the hospital.

Three students among the injured - Anan from the 29th batch, and Mahadi and Dev from the 31st batch - are in critical condition, said Dr Md Mehedi Newaz, vice principal of the hospital.

Over 100 drug stores outside the hospital have been closed since the violence on Tuesday, causing suffering to patients.

“A student went to buy medicine at Biplob Medicine Corner but the store tried to charge double the rate. At one point, the staff of the store beat the student in a scuffle over the excessive charge,” Newaz said.