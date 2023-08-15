    বাংলা

    24 injured in clash between Khulna Medical College Hospital students and traders

    Over 100 drug stores outside Khulna Medical College Hospital have been closed since the violence, causing suffering for patients

    At least 15 students of Khulna Medical College Hospital and nine medicine traders have been injured after a clash erupted between the groups outside the hospital.

    Three students among the injured - Anan from the 29th batch, and Mahadi and Dev from the 31st batch - are in critical condition, said Dr Md Mehedi Newaz, vice principal of the hospital.

    Over 100 drug stores outside the hospital have been closed since the violence on Tuesday, causing suffering to patients.

    “A student went to buy medicine at Biplob Medicine Corner but the store tried to charge double the rate. At one point, the staff of the store beat the student in a scuffle over the excessive charge,” Newaz said.

    “The students launched a protest over the attack and the traders clashed with them. At least 15 students were injured in the incident.”

    “Anan, Mahadi and Dev sustained head injuries. Arrangements have been made to conduct their CT scan and other tests.”

    The students were severely beaten due to protest against the high charge, said Intern Physician Council President Saiful Islam Antor and General Secretary Samsuzzoha Sajib, threatening a work abstention if the authorities did not arrest the attackers by Tuesday afternoon.

    The Drug Traders Association’s central director Zillur Rahman Jewel said the brawl broke out after the shop owner denied a 10% commission sought by the student who purchased medicine at a low cost.

    At least nine traders have been injured and many other shops were damaged in the incident.

    “The shops have been shut down to avoid any further clashes. The decision over reopening the shops will be taken after a discussion with the hospital and college authorities,” Jewel said.

    Police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control after the incident, said Khulna Metropolitan Police ADC Sheikh Imran.

    The law enforcers are trying to arrest the attackers. Additional police have been deployed outside the hospital and drug stores, he added.

