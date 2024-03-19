High Court orders MP Murshedy to leave Gulshan house

The court also ordered the ministry to notify it after receiving the house.

Advocate Anik R Haque represented the petitioner while Advocate Khurshid Al Khan was the legal counsel for the Anti-Corruption Commission. Sayeed Ahmed Raja represented RAJUK, with Advocate Prabir Niyogi standing as the defence lawyer.

Lawyer Syed Syedul Haque Sumon filed a writ petition to the court against MP Salam Murshedy occupying House No. 29, on Road No. 104 in Gulshan-2, claiming it to be an ‘abandoned property’ and seeking the court’s order to investigate the issue. The writ filed on Oct 30, 2022, also named the ACC and RAJUK as defendants.

The High Court then ordered MP Murshedy and government officials to submit the documents related to the house he was "occupying" in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

The court asked the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the chairman of RAJUK and Murshedy to submit the documents in the form of an affidavit within 10 days.

Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order after a preliminary hearing of a writ petition that alleged the occupation of the abandoned house.