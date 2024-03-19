High Court orders MP Murshedy to leave Gulshan house

The High Court has ordered Khulna-4 MP and Bangladesh Football Federation Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedy to leave a house in Gulshan within three months.
The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain issued the order on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition.
Murshedy was ordered to hand over the house to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works in three months after receiving the copy of the court order.
The court also ordered the ministry to notify it after receiving the house.
Advocate Anik R Haque represented the petitioner while Advocate Khurshid Al Khan was the legal counsel for the Anti-Corruption Commission. Sayeed Ahmed Raja represented RAJUK, with Advocate Prabir Niyogi standing as the defence lawyer.
Lawyer Syed Syedul Haque Sumon filed a writ petition to the court against MP Salam Murshedy occupying House No. 29, on Road No. 104 in Gulshan-2, claiming it to be an ‘abandoned property’ and seeking the court’s order to investigate the issue. The writ filed on Oct 30, 2022, also named the ACC and RAJUK as defendants.
The High Court then ordered MP Murshedy and government officials to submit the documents related to the house he was "occupying" in Dhaka’s Gulshan.
The court asked the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the chairman of RAJUK and Murshedy to submit the documents in the form of an affidavit within 10 days.
Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order after a preliminary hearing of a writ petition that alleged the occupation of the abandoned house.
In addition, the court also issued a rule seeking to know why the failure and inaction of the defendants to take necessary legal action against Murshedy on the charge of illegal occupation of the house, which was listed as abandoned property, should not be declared illegal.
The housing and public works secretary, the chairman of the capital development authority RAJUK, the Anti-Corruption Commission chairman, the Dhaka deputy commissioner and Murshedy were asked to respond to the ruling within the next 10 days.