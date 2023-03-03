Bangladesh approves high-yield, low-carb rice variety

The National Seed Board has approved two high-yield rice varieties, BRRI-105 and BRRI-106, suitable for cultivation during Boro and Aush seasons.

Developed by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, the rice varieties were approved at a meeting at the agriculture ministry in Dhaka on Thursday.

Of the two varieties, BRRI-105 is ideal for cultivating in the Boro season in arable land, and BRRI-106 is suitable for non-saline tidal areas in the Aush season.

BRRI-105 scores low on the glycaemic index (GI), a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates, meaning it has low-carb content and diabetes risks are lower, according to the institute. That’s why it can be popular as a diabetes paddy crop, the institute said.