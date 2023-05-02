Six people sentenced to death for 2010 murder of Cumilla college teacher

A Cumilla court has sentenced six people to death for the murder of college teacher Zahidul Azam Sujon over a property dispute. Each convict has also been fined Tk 50,000. Two other suspects were acquitted.

Judge Jahangir Hossain delivered the verdict in the case on Tuesday, said state lawyers Rafiqul Islam and Zakir Hossen.

The convicts are Md Jamal Hossain, Md Ilias Mia, Zakir Hossain, Md Nayan Miah, Kamal Hossain, and Mithun. Nayan, Kamal and Mithun are absconding, while Jamal, Ilias and Zakir were in court to hear the verdict.