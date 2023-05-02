    বাংলা

    Six people sentenced to death for 2010 murder of Cumilla college teacher

    Zahidul Azam Sujon was attacked with sharp weapons in a pre-meditated murder over a property dispute

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 May 2023, 08:58 AM
    Updated : 2 May 2023, 08:58 AM

    A Cumilla court has sentenced six people to death for the murder of college teacher Zahidul Azam Sujon over a property dispute. Each convict has also been fined Tk 50,000. Two other suspects were acquitted.

    Judge Jahangir Hossain delivered the verdict in the case on Tuesday, said state lawyers Rafiqul Islam and Zakir Hossen.

    The convicts are Md Jamal Hossain, Md Ilias Mia, Zakir Hossain, Md Nayan Miah, Kamal Hossain, and Mithun. Nayan, Kamal and Mithun are absconding, while Jamal, Ilias and Zakir were in court to hear the verdict.

    College teacher Saiful Azam was attacked with sharp weapons in a planned murder over a property dispute on Aug 8, 2010.

    His father filed a case against 11 suspects at the Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station. One of the suspects died before charges were pressed and investigators eventually submitted a chargesheet against eight suspects.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescue operation continues a day after Cumilla train accident
    Cumilla train rescue work rolls into second day
    The operation was delayed due to the late arrival of the rescue train, according to railway officials
    Armed gang robs homebound microbus passengers stuck in Gazipur traffic before Eid
    Armed gang robs passengers stuck in Gazipur traffic
    The muggers loot money, mobiles and gold ornaments from the passengers
    Dozens injured as Sonar Bangla Express hits goods train in Cumilla
    Dozens injured in Cumilla train accident
    The Dhaka-bound Sonar Bangla Express from Chattogram hits a goods train
    Iqbal Hossain
    Cumilla anti-Hindu violence: chief accused sentenced
    Iqbal Hossain placed a copy of the Quran at a puja venue, triggering deadly attacks on Hindus

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury