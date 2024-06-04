Two killed as covered vans crash in Cumilla

A covered van headed to Dhaka had broken down on the road when it was rammed by another covered van

Two people have been killed in a crash involving three covered vans on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla’s Chauddagram.

The accident occurred early on Tuesday morning on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Chupua area of Kalikapur Union, said Lokman Hossain, chief of Mia Bazar Highway Police Station.

The dead have been identified as driver Sagor, 22, and his assistant Belal Hossain, 18. Both are residents of Baragram in the Jhinaihat area of Kurigram.

OC Lokman said, "The engine of a covered van heading towards Dhaka broke down and stranded the vehicle on the road in the Chupua area. At that time, Sagor, the driver, and his assistant were trying to move it with help from another covered van when a third covered van crashed into the two vans from behind."

"Sagor and Belal, who were standing between the two initial covered vans, were killed on the spot.”

“Upon receiving the news, the highway police and Cumilla Fire Service personnel recovered the bodies from the scene."

Although the covered van involved in the collision was seized, its driver and assistant fled the scene, he added.