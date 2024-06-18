Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 19, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Rizvi questions India’s plan to connect northeast via railway through Bangladesh

He says Bangladesh will ‘lose whatever sovereignty is left’ if the plan is implemented

Rizvi questions India’s plan to connect northeast via railway thr

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 18 Jun 2024, 07:21 PM

Updated : 18 Jun 2024, 07:21 PM

Related Stories
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Read More
Many without power, road communication in flooded Sunamganj
Many without power, road communication in flooded Sunamganj
Tanzim penalised for ICC code breach
Tanzim penalised for ICC code breach
Sand-looting frenzy devastates Piyain, its people
Sand-looting frenzy devastates Piyain, its people
LNG deliveries cancelled after storm damages terminal
LNG deliveries cancelled after storm damages terminal
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More