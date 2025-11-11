Fears mount in Dhaka after series of arson, bomb attacks before banned Awami League protest

Dhaka has been plunged into fear as residents woke to reports of buses set ablaze in Shahjadpur and Merul Badda.

By 9pm on Monday, police confirmed at least seven bomb explosions and three separate bus fires across the city, sending waves of panic through the capital.

Earlier in the day, tension grew as two assailants gunned down a man in broad daylight near the Old Dhaka court area.

CCTV footage showed the gunmen opening fire in a manner reminiscent of a crime thriller. The video quickly circulated on the internet, intensifying public alarm.

The fresh wave of violence has sparked fears among citizens and raised questions about its possible link to the banned Awami League’s protest programme, announced for Nov 13.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), however, urged the public not to panic.

“Police have taken necessary measures, there is no reason for the residents to be anxious,” said DMP spokesperson Md Talebur Rahman.

Police have yet to confirm whether the arson and explosions were acts of sabotage or identify those responsible.

The Chief Adviser’s Office later said a member of the Awami League’s student wing, the Bangladesh Chhatra League, had been arrested in connection with several explosions near Kakrail church, St Joseph School, and other sites.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief advisor, issued a stern warning that the authorities would act firmly against any attempt to carry out the banned party’s programme in the capital.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “This is not the 28th of October, 2006, this is a new Bangladesh.”

The Awami League, banned from political activity, has called for demonstrations from Nov 10–13 as the International Crimes Tribunal nears a verdict against Sheikh Hasina over alleged crimes against humanity during the July Uprising.

The incidents of crude bombings and bus fires across the city have evoked memories of a previous era of political violence under the Awami League government.

Citizens are recalling the pre-election arson attacks that shook the capital a decade ago, particularly those surrounding the 2013 elections.

Many now wonder if Dhaka is heading toward a repeat of those “days of fire terror”.