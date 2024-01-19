Spell of sunshine likely to ease Bangladesh's winter woes

After a week of biting cold accentuated by a shroud of dense fog, a spell of sunny days is expected to soften winter's grip across Bangladesh.
Thursday brought a welcome relief from the foggy gloom as the sun lit up the horizon. The skies were similarly bright and clear on Friday morning.
Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said that the sun was shining across the country, except in Rangpur, which remained engulfed in dense fog with no prospects of rain.
"With the sun’s emergence, the harshness of winter is expected to lessen. Although some fog may persist, it will dissipate, making way for clear skies. The heavy fog is likely to subside."
While daytime temperatures might rise, nighttime temperatures are expected to drop, slightly intensifying the winter chill.
Over the past 24 hours, the country's highest temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius in Cox's Bazar, and the lowest at 9.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.
In Dhaka, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 15 degrees Celsius and 23.1 degrees Celcius.
The weather forecast suggests a potential increase of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures across the country, while nighttime temperatures may decrease by a similar margin.
The winter cold is likely persist in some northwestern regions during the day.
Moderate to dense fog is likely to cover parts of the country from midnight to morning, which may cause disruptions in air traffic, waterway and road communications.