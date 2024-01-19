Spell of sunshine likely to ease Bangladesh's winter woes

After a week of biting cold accentuated by a shroud of dense fog, a spell of sunny days is expected to soften winter's grip across Bangladesh.

Thursday brought a welcome relief from the foggy gloom as the sun lit up the horizon. The skies were similarly bright and clear on Friday morning.

Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said that the sun was shining across the country, except in Rangpur, which remained engulfed in dense fog with no prospects of rain.