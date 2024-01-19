    বাংলা

    Spell of sunshine likely to ease Bangladesh's winter woes

    While daytime temperatures might rise, nighttime temperatures are expected to drop, slightly intensifying the winter chill

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Jan 2024, 07:17 AM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2024, 07:17 AM

    After a week of biting cold accentuated by a shroud of dense fog, a spell of sunny days is expected to soften winter's grip across Bangladesh.

    Thursday brought a welcome relief from the foggy gloom as the sun lit up the horizon. The skies were similarly bright and clear on Friday morning.

    Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said that the sun was shining across the country, except in Rangpur, which remained engulfed in dense fog with no prospects of rain.

    "With the sun’s emergence, the harshness of winter is expected to lessen. Although some fog may persist, it will dissipate, making way for clear skies. The heavy fog is likely to subside."

    While daytime temperatures might rise, nighttime temperatures are expected to drop, slightly intensifying the winter chill.

    Over the past 24 hours, the country's highest temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius in Cox's Bazar, and the lowest at 9.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.

    In Dhaka, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 15 degrees Celsius and 23.1 degrees Celcius.

    The weather forecast suggests a potential increase of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures across the country, while nighttime temperatures may decrease by a similar margin.

    The winter cold is likely persist in some northwestern regions during the day.

    Moderate to dense fog is likely to cover parts of the country from midnight to morning, which may cause disruptions in air traffic, waterway and road communications.

    RELATED STORIES
    Winter chill sparks concerns among farmers as it threatens to hurt harvest
    Cold weather worries farmers
    Farmers and agriculturists worry that if the cold lasts for two more weeks, it may harm the crops even more
    Fog or air pollution? What's behind Dhaka's winter dreariness?
    Fog or smog? Behind Dhaka's winter dreariness
    Experts believe the layer of haze that has been obscuring the sun for the past week is uncharacteristic of typical winter fog
    ‘I need to budget carefully for food, how can I afford winter clothes?’
    ‘I can barely buy food, how can I afford to stay warm?’
    Temperatures are as low as 7-8 degrees Celsius, the Met Office says, but the heavy fog can make it feel as low as 2-3 degrees Celsius
    Dense fog to shroud Bangladesh as winter sets in
    Dense fog on the horizon as winter sets in
    The Met Office expects medium to dense fog to blanket the country from midnight to morning over the next three days

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024