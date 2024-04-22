    বাংলা

    Repatriation of 285 Myanmar security personnel on Apr 25, says foreign minister

    The repatriation of the security personnel has been rescheduled

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 22 April 2024, 08:55 AM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 08:55 AM

    The date for the repatriation of 285 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police and its army has been deferred, says Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

    The repatriation for the second phase of Myanmar returnees was to take place on Monday, but it has instead been rescheduled to Apr 25, the minister said.

    “A Myanmar ship carrying 144 Bangladeshi citizens stranded and detained in the country will arrive on Apr 24. It will return with the Myanmar soldiers the next day.”

    On Feb 15, the government repatriated a total of 330 individuals, including members of Myanmar's border guards and armed forces, who had fled the ongoing conflict between armed insurgents and the junta’s forces in Rakhine state.

    The group included 302 BGP personnel, four of their family members, two army men, 18 immigration officials and four civilians.

