Repatriation of 285 Myanmar security personnel on Apr 25, says foreign minister

The date for the repatriation of 285 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police and its army has been deferred, says Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

The repatriation for the second phase of Myanmar returnees was to take place on Monday, but it has instead been rescheduled to Apr 25, the minister said.

“A Myanmar ship carrying 144 Bangladeshi citizens stranded and detained in the country will arrive on Apr 24. It will return with the Myanmar soldiers the next day.”