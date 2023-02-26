An Awami League leader was killed in Sirajganj. His family says it was over election

Abdul Quddus, 60, was killed at Bhogalman Bazar in Tarash Upazila’s Deshigram Union on Feb 18. He was a former president of the union’s Awami League and a union council chairman.

Locals have been anxious since the murder, and many refuse to talk to the media. Law enforcers and plainclothes officers are in the area.

“My father had no enemies except the ones in the last union council election,” Ruhul Amin told the media. “After the election, my father received death threats. His killers said he was killed in the name of the ‘Sarbahara Party’. The group that conspired to engineer my father’s loss in the election are also involved in his murder.”

Ruhul did not specify the political rivals or who had sent the death threats.

On the day of the murder, a group of armed assailants fired blanks at Bhogalman Charmatha Bazar, causing a panic, police said. They then entered Quddus’s store and shot him from close range. He died on the spot.

On Feb 23, local Sirajganj-3 MP Abdul Aziz held a rally and a march in the area to demand the arrest of the killers.

During the rally, Aziz said Quddus had visited him the day before the murder, urging everyone to settle the cases that resulted from the hostility in the run-up to the union council election.