Two ruling Awami League leaders shot in Jashore

Unknown assailants have shot and wounded two Awami League leaders in Jashore’s Abhaynagar Upazila.
They have been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
The incident occurred in the Upazila’s Rajghat Bazar around 8:20pm on Friday, said Abhaynagar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shuvro Prakash.
The wounded leaders are Molla Hedayet Hossain Litu, 50, general secretary of Awami League’s Sadar Union unit in Khulna’s Fultola Upazila, and Khairul Alam Sabuj, 30, president of Jubo League’s Damodar Union unit in the same Upazila.
Rajghat Bazar is located next to Fultola Sadar Union where Litu and Sabuj were having tea at a stall owned by Mostak, who gave a single name, when two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on them, police said, citing the locals.
The two were hit by bullets in the abdomen. Local physicians advised them to move to Khulna for better treatment.
Police launched an investigation to find out the perpetrators of the attack.
Jashore police officials also visited the scene.
Litu’s elder brother, Molla Hemayet Hossain Lipu was shot dead two years ago.