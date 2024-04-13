Two ruling Awami League leaders shot in Jashore

Rajghat Bazar is located next to Fultola Sadar Union where Litu and Sabuj were having tea at a stall owned by Mostak, who gave a single name, when two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on them, police said, citing the locals.

The two were hit by bullets in the abdomen. Local physicians advised them to move to Khulna for better treatment.

Police launched an investigation to find out the perpetrators of the attack.

Jashore police officials also visited the scene.

Litu’s elder brother, Molla Hemayet Hossain Lipu was shot dead two years ago.