Temperatures set to rise despite lingering cold snap in parts of Bangladesh

Temperatures across Bangladesh are expected to increase gradually over the weekend as winter's dreariness begins to make way for the mild days of spring.

A cold wave is sweeping over Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Rajshahi, and Rangpur and could continue for some time, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The cool winter breeze will last until the end of February, even though temperatures will start rising from Saturday. Spring will begin five days later in an unusual vein, marked by mildly cold weather.

According to meteorologist Shahinul Islam, the skies will remain clear in February.