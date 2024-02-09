    বাংলা

    Temperatures set to rise despite lingering cold snap in parts of Bangladesh

    Mild cold waves will persist in Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Rajshahi, and Rangpur districts, according to the Met Office

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM

    Temperatures across Bangladesh are expected to increase gradually over the weekend as winter's dreariness begins to make way for the mild days of spring.

    A cold wave is sweeping over Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Rajshahi, and Rangpur and could continue for some time, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

    The cool winter breeze will last until the end of February, even though temperatures will start rising from Saturday. Spring will begin five days later in an unusual vein, marked by mildly cold weather.

    According to meteorologist Shahinul Islam, the skies will remain clear in February.

    On Friday, the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia and Chuadanga district.

    Other notable low temperatures included 9 degrees Celsius in Rajarhat, 8.8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur and Sreemangal, 10 degrees Celsius in Syedpur, 9.7 degrees Celsius in Nikli, 8.1 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, 8.2 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi, and 9.5 degrees Celsius in Badalgachi.

    This winter has seen at least three cold waves hit Bangladesh, with January witnessing the season's lowest temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal.

