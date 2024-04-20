‘Air is breathing fire’: millions in Jashore, Chuadanga hit by extreme heat

With tens of millions across Bangladesh in the grips of a dangerous heatwave early summer, temperatures have hit a ‘very severe’ level in the southwestern Jashore and Chuadanga districts.

Chuadanga has been recording the highest temperatures of this season for several days, but on Saturday, the mercury shot up to 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore.

The highest temperature in Chuadanga was 42.4 degrees Celsius, while Dhaka crossed 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this season to record 40.4 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius are considered ‘severe’ and 42 degrees Celsius ‘very severe’.