Mercury rises to season-highest 40.2C in Chuadanga as Bangladesh sizzles in heat wave

Temperatures have increased to severe levels in most parts of Bangladesh, with Chuadanga recording the highest of this season at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury also touched 40 degrees in Pabna’s Ishwardi and 39.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi on Saturday.

The highest temperature in Dhaka was 36.6 degrees Celsius.

In the outlook for the next five days, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said temperatures may rise further.

Intense heat is disrupting daily life, especially for those giving physical labour, while the number of patients suffering from heat-related diseases is rising in the hospitals.

For those travelling home from Dhaka and other cities in Ramadan before Eid-ul-Fitr, the heatwave has increased suffering.

When the mercury rises to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists consider it a light heat wave. A moderate heat wave occurs between temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius. A severe heat wave occurs when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said a severe heat wave is sweeping over Pabna and Chuadanga. The heatwave is mild to moderate in Rangpur, Dhaka, rest of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Barishal, Patuakhali Rangamati. The heat wave may abate from some places.

Because of an increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.