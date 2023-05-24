Turmoil strikes Monipur School again as allegations of misappropriating funds surface

Monipur High School and College in Dhaka’s Mirpur has plunged into fresh turmoil with an attempt to remove Acting Headmaster Zakir Hossain by the outgoing ad-hoc governing body accused of misappropriating funds.

Many parents stopped sending their children to the school after teachers demonstrating against the decision to relieve Zakir of his duties as acting headmaster came under violent attack last week, allegedly by the associates of Delwar Hossain, the head of the school committee.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, on Tuesday appointed the district’s Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman the head of the ad-hoc governing body.

Alamgir Jamil is the teachers' representative in the committee while Zakia Shilpi will represent parents.

Previously, the board had removed Md Farhad Hossain as the principal in September 2022 claiming he held the post illegally for more than two years after the passing of his retirement age.

An education ministry investigation also found Farhad’s appointment by the governing body was illegal.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education then appointed Zakir Hossain, the senior-most teacher, as acting headmaster.