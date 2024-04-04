Order to evacuate 44 'highly risky' school and college buildings in Dhaka

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, or DSHE, has ordered the evacuation of 44 'highly risky' buildings of educational institutions in and around Dhaka within seven days.

Md A Khalek, assistant director (engineering) of the directorate, in an order on Thursday instructed the heads of educational institutions to reinforce the 'risky' buildings, listed by RAJUK, belonging to various schools and colleges.

According to the order, the 'highly risky' 44 buildings must be evacuated, sealed, or demolished within seven days.

Officials said under the 'Urban Resilience Project: RAJUK Part,' the consulting firm engaged for the Dhaka Metropolitan Development Project - DMDP, recommended demolishing the 'highly risky' buildings owned by various government, semi-government, and autonomous organisations in the area.

Among these, there are 44 'highly risky' buildings under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, which feature on the list made by RAJUK.