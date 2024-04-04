Order to evacuate 44 'highly risky' school and college buildings in Dhaka

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, or DSHE, has ordered the evacuation of 44 'highly risky' buildings of educational institutions in and around Dhaka within seven days.
Md A Khalek, assistant director (engineering) of the directorate, in an order on Thursday instructed the heads of educational institutions to reinforce the 'risky' buildings, listed by RAJUK, belonging to various schools and colleges.
According to the order, the 'highly risky' 44 buildings must be evacuated, sealed, or demolished within seven days.
Officials said under the 'Urban Resilience Project: RAJUK Part,' the consulting firm engaged for the Dhaka Metropolitan Development Project - DMDP, recommended demolishing the 'highly risky' buildings owned by various government, semi-government, and autonomous organisations in the area.
Among these, there are 44 'highly risky' buildings under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, which feature on the list made by RAJUK.
The Department of Secondary and Higher Education sent a letter to the DSHE on Mar 18 to address this issue.
Educational institutions with 'Highly Risky' buildings:
- Badda Alatunnessa Higher Secondary School and College
- Bhakurta Government High School in Savar
- Delpara Government High School in Narayanganj
- Dhaka Collegiate School
- Dania University College
- Government Bangla College in Mirpur-1
- Government Kadam Rasul College in Narayanganj
- Government Kaliganj Labor College in Gazipur
- Hayder Ali School and College in Demra
- Haji Ali Hossain High School in Mirpur-13
- Kabi Nazrul Government College in Sutrapur
- Kaliganj R R N Public High School in Gazipur
- Keraniganj Girls School and College
- Khilgaon Government High School
- Koratitola CMS High School in Sayedabad, Dhaka
- Narayanganj Government Girls' High School
- Narayanganj Government Women's College
- Shaheed Zia Girls' School and College in Jatrabari
- Savar’s Shyamolnagar School and College
- Tejgaon Model High School
- Kadamtoli’s AKK High School and Bright College
- Badda’s AKM Rahmatullah University College
- Kadamtoli’s KM Mainuddin Adarsha High School
- Azimpur’s Agrani School and College
- Kotwali’s Ahmed Bawani Academy
- Goran’s Ali Ahmed School and College
- Paltan’s Arambagh High School
- Lalbagh’s Anandamoyee Girls’ School