    Bangladesh adds 118 more names to list of intellectuals martyred in 1971

    The additions take the total number of names on the list to 560

    Special Correspondent
    Published : 24 March 2024, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2024, 07:28 AM

    Another 118 names have been added to the list of intellectuals martyred during the 1971 Liberation War.

    Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Huq unveiled the updated list at a press conference on Sunday. The additions take the total number of names on the list to 560.

    The list was first issued as a gazette on Apr 7, 2021, by the ministry and included 191 names. In May 2022, it was updated with another 143 additions. On Feb 15 this year, another update added 108 more names to the list.

    More to follow

