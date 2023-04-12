Family to decide whether to bury or donate the body of Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah

The last remains of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, the founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Thursday for people to pay their final respects, according to a trustee board member of Gonoshasthaya.

His family will decide whether to bury or donate the body soon, said Professor Altafunnessa Maya, one of the members of the Gonoshasthaya Trustee Board, at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Zafrullah’s body will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar from 10 am to 1 pm. His first funeral prayers will be held at the Suhrawardy Udyan around 2 pm, she added.

His body will be taken to Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar at 10 am on Friday. His second funeral prayer service will be held there after Jummah prayers following an event to pay tribute to the freedom fighter.

Zafrullah’s family will decide about his last rites on Wednesday, according to Ganasanghati Andolan's Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki.