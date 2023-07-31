    বাংলা

    Rains likely to bring cooler days after heatwave

    The highest temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chuadanga. It was 37.1 degrees Celsius in Dhaka

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2023, 05:31 PM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 05:31 PM

    Large swathes of Bangladesh, including capital Dhaka, are experiencing a heatwave, which is likely to wane after rains.

    “The prolonged absence of rain contributed to the lingering heat, but starting on tomorrow, temperatures are expected to decrease,” meteorologist Shahinul Islam said on Monday. 

    “There will be an increase in rainfall over the next few days. Today, some areas, including Dhaka, experienced little but much-needed rains.” 

    However, the northern regions like Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Rangpur will experience less rainfall during this time, he said.

    Bangladesh Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall is expected in the southern and central parts of the country, including the capital, on Tuesday. 

    On Monday, the heatwave swept over all eight divisions but Chattogram and Barishal. 

    The highest temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chuadanga. It was 37.1 degrees Celsius in Dhaka. 

    The Met Office has issued a warning for the North Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas for a clear low pressure. The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3.

    RELATED STORIES
    A brief burst of monsoon rain
    A brief burst of monsoon rain
    After several days of intense heat, a monsoon rain shower brought some relief to Dhaka on Wednesday. Unfortunately, it was short-lived.
    File Photo
    Scanty rain brings little respite to Dhaka residents
    The Met Office predicts light or moderate rain showers in some parts of the country, lessening the forecast of heavy rainfall
    Rain likely to continue for at least two more days, says Met Office
    Rain likely to continue for two more days
    The downpours will not stop during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasts
    Dhaka hit by persistent rain, poor weather may continue on Eid day
    Rain in Dhaka may continue into Eid day
    Light to moderate rain is forecast for Thursday morning, but the intensity of the showers may decline by afternoon

    Opinion

    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda