Rains likely to bring cooler days after heatwave

Large swathes of Bangladesh, including capital Dhaka, are experiencing a heatwave, which is likely to wane after rains.
“The prolonged absence of rain contributed to the lingering heat, but starting on tomorrow, temperatures are expected to decrease,” meteorologist Shahinul Islam said on Monday.
“There will be an increase in rainfall over the next few days. Today, some areas, including Dhaka, experienced little but much-needed rains.”
However, the northern regions like Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Rangpur will experience less rainfall during this time, he said.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall is expected in the southern and central parts of the country, including the capital, on Tuesday.
On Monday, the heatwave swept over all eight divisions but Chattogram and Barishal.
The highest temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chuadanga. It was 37.1 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.
The Met Office has issued a warning for the North Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas for a clear low pressure. The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3.