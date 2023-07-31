Rains likely to bring cooler days after heatwave

Large swathes of Bangladesh, including capital Dhaka, are experiencing a heatwave, which is likely to wane after rains.

“The prolonged absence of rain contributed to the lingering heat, but starting on tomorrow, temperatures are expected to decrease,” meteorologist Shahinul Islam said on Monday.

“There will be an increase in rainfall over the next few days. Today, some areas, including Dhaka, experienced little but much-needed rains.”

However, the northern regions like Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Rangpur will experience less rainfall during this time, he said.