Five bodies, including four children’s, found in Cox’s Bazar floodwater

Locals and police have recovered the bodies of five people, including those of four children, in the floodwater of Cox’s Bazar.

The children were washed away by floods on Wednesday before their bodies were found on Thursday, a local public representative and police said.

Three of the children – Tahida Begum, 10, her brother Amir Hossain, 7, and their relative Humaira Begum, 8, – had gone missing while playing near their aunt’s home at Ujantia in Pekua on Wednesday afternoon, said Tofazzal Karim, chairman of the local union council.

Their bodies were found on Thursday morning, he said.