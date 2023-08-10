Five bodies, including four children’s, found in Cox’s Bazar floodwater

Locals and police have recovered the bodies of five people, including those of four children, in the floodwater of Cox’s Bazar.
The children were washed away by floods on Wednesday before their bodies were found on Thursday, a local public representative and police said.
Three of the children – Tahida Begum, 10, her brother Amir Hossain, 7, and their relative Humaira Begum, 8, – had gone missing while playing near their aunt’s home at Ujantia in Pekua on Wednesday afternoon, said Tofazzal Karim, chairman of the local union council.
Their bodies were found on Thursday morning, he said.
Purbita Chakma, chief executive of Pekua Upazila administration, said the bodies were buried later in the morning.
Md Jishan, 9, was washed away by flood while playing near his home at Veruakhali in Chakaria on Wednesday morning and could not be found in a daylong search, said Md Jabed Mahmud, chief of the local police station.
Locals found his body on Thursday morning, he added.
He also said the body of a man was found at Khutakhali around midday.
The man could not be identified as the body started to decompose.
The body was sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination to confirm the reason of his death.