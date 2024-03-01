    বাংলা

    Bodies, believed to be of mother, daughter from Bailey Road blaze, lie unclaimed at DMCH morgue

    They appear to be mother and daughter for their resemblance, says Dhaka's Additional District Magistrate AKM Hedaitul Islam

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 March 2024, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 1 March 2024, 01:30 PM

    The bodies of a woman and a child, who perished in a deadly blaze that ripped through a commercial building on Dhaka's Bailey Road, are currently at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.

    No one had claimed their bodies as of Friday afternoon, according to Dhaka's Additional District Magistrate AKM Hedaitul Islam.

    "We assume they are mother and daughter," he stated, noting their resemblance.

    So far, 46 fatalities have been reported from the fire, with six individuals remaining unidentified.

    The police said that if their identities are confirmed through DNA testing, the bodies will be released to their relatives.

    The bodies are currently in the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    The first floor of the building housed a branch of the popular biryani shop 'Kacchi Bhai', the clothing brand Illiyeen, and several other establishments, including a Samsung showroom on the ground floor.

    Next to the showroom was a coffee shop, with numerous fast-food outlets and restaurants peppered throughout the building.

    The incident at the Cozy Green Cottage building on Thursday killed at least 46 people, sending shockwaves across the country.

    As many as 12 units of firefighters worked for hours after the fire started around 9:45pm on Thursday.

    The fire was extinguished by the Fire Service around 11:50pm after a two-hour effort, after which reports of fatalities emerged.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina renews call for fire safety measures after deadly Bailey Road blaze
    Hasina renews call for fire safety after deadly building blaze
    She urged architects and building owners to include essential safety features to prevent such tragedies in the future
    'Gas cylinder blast' becomes focus of probe in Bailey Road building blaze
    Bailey Road fire: Focus of probe turns to cylinder blast
    The Fire Service is exploring the possibility after witnesses reported hearing a loud blast before a deadly fire engulfed the Green Cozy Cottage building
    Bodies of 26 Bailey Road fire victims returned to families
    Bailey Road fire: 26 bodies returned to families
    The majority of the 44 deaths resulted from burnt airways, according to the health minister
    Buriganga Bridge in Postogola closed until Mar 8 for repairs
    Postogola bridge closed until Mar 8 for repairs
    The authorities asked people to use alternative routes during the period

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?