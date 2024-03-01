Bodies, believed to be of mother, daughter from Bailey Road blaze, lie unclaimed at DMCH morgue

The bodies of a woman and a child, who perished in a deadly blaze that ripped through a commercial building on Dhaka's Bailey Road, are currently at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.
No one had claimed their bodies as of Friday afternoon, according to Dhaka's Additional District Magistrate AKM Hedaitul Islam.
"We assume they are mother and daughter," he stated, noting their resemblance.
So far, 46 fatalities have been reported from the fire, with six individuals remaining unidentified.
The police said that if their identities are confirmed through DNA testing, the bodies will be released to their relatives.
The bodies are currently in the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The first floor of the building housed a branch of the popular biryani shop 'Kacchi Bhai', the clothing brand Illiyeen, and several other establishments, including a Samsung showroom on the ground floor.
Next to the showroom was a coffee shop, with numerous fast-food outlets and restaurants peppered throughout the building.
The incident at the Cozy Green Cottage building on Thursday killed at least 46 people, sending shockwaves across the country.
As many as 12 units of firefighters worked for hours after the fire started around 9:45pm on Thursday.
The fire was extinguished by the Fire Service around 11:50pm after a two-hour effort, after which reports of fatalities emerged.