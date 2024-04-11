Car burns on Dhaka Elevated Expressway

A car has burnt in a fire on Dhaka Elevated Expressway near Kuril Bishwa Road.
Smoke billowing from the sedan could be seen from far away as the fire continued for a long time in the afternoon on Eid-ul-Fitr day on Thursday.
Citing initial information, Fire Service and Civil Defence control room official Rozina Akter said there were no casualties in the incident.
The fire was doused around half an hour after it started at 5:15pm, she said.
The Fire Service suspects the fire originated from the car’s oil tank. It caught fire on the way to Banani.
Social media videos showed the fire quickly engulfing the car. Most of it was burnt when the firefighters were spraying water to douse the fire.
The expressway was blocked for some time during the incident, police said.