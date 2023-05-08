    বাংলা

    First group of 136 Bangladeshi evacuees from Sudan returns home

    The other Bangladeshis currently in Sudan will be brought back home soon, the Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 May 2023, 07:08 AM
    Updated : 8 May 2023, 07:08 AM

    The first group of Bangladeshi evacuees from Sudan has returned home via Jeddah in Saudi Arabia after being stuck in the Northeast African country for three weeks amid fighting between the army and a paramilitary force.

    As many as 136 Bangladeshis left Jeddah early on Monday and arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 10:30 am. Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed welcomed them at the airport.

    The minister said that the other Bangladeshi nationals left in Sudan will be brought back home soon.

    More than 680 of the 1,500 Bangladeshis in Sudan left Khartoum for Port Sudan for evacuation under arrangements by the Bangladesh Embassy on May 2. They have been kept temporarily at a local madrasa as evacuation efforts are underway.

    Initially, the Bangladeshi nationals were supposed to take a ship from Sudan Port to Jeddah. Later, three flights of the Royal Saudi Air Force took a total of 136 Bangladeshis to Jeddah with nationals from other countries.

    The Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia said Ambassador Mohammad Javed Patwary and Consul General in Jeddah Muhammad Nazmul Hoque welcomed the Bangladeshis.

    The embassy added that women, children, and the sick were prioritised among the evacuees who left Sudan in the first phase.

    Battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since mid-April have killed hundreds of people and wounded thousands of others, disrupted aid supplies and sent 100,000 refugees fleeing abroad, turning parts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum into war zones and derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule following years of unrest and uprisings.

    As the conflict continued, various countries, including Bangladesh, took the initiative to bring back their citizens from Sudan.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a total of 1,500 Bangladeshi nationals live in Sudan. All those who have registered for repatriation will be brought back to Bangladesh in phases.

    RELATED STORIES
    135 Bangladeshi evacuees reach Jeddah from Sudan as conflict rages
    135 Bangladeshis reach Jeddah from Sudan
    Three flights of the Royal Saudi Air Force carry the evacuees to safety
    Civilians of different nationalities arrive at Jeddah Sea Port after being evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan, to escape the conflict, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Apr 26, 2023.
    Sudan’s warring parties to meet for talks in Saudi
    The meeting comes as international mediators pressed to end a conflict that has killed hundreds of people and sent tens of thousands of refugees fleeing abroad
    Bangladeshi evacuees will board a Saudi ship at Port Sudan after formalities by the Saudi and the Sudanese authorities. Photo: Anisur Rahman
    680 Bangladeshis leave Khartoum
    As many as 13 buses are transporting them to Port Sudan, from where they will return home via Jeddah
    Civilians of different nationalities arrive at Jeddah Sea Port after being evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan to escape the conflicts, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Apr 30, 2023.
    UN warns of Sudan breaking point
    There seems little prospect of a quick resolution to the crisis, which has unleashed a humanitarian disaster

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps