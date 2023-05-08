First group of 136 Bangladeshi evacuees from Sudan returns home

The first group of Bangladeshi evacuees from Sudan has returned home via Jeddah in Saudi Arabia after being stuck in the Northeast African country for three weeks amid fighting between the army and a paramilitary force.

As many as 136 Bangladeshis left Jeddah early on Monday and arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 10:30 am. Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed welcomed them at the airport.

The minister said that the other Bangladeshi nationals left in Sudan will be brought back home soon.