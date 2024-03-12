Pirates hijack Bangladeshi ship in Indian Ocean, hold 23 sailors hostage

A Bangladeshi-flagged ship headed from the African country of Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates has been captured by pirates in the Indian Ocean.

The vessel, named the MV Abdullah, had 23 Bangladeshi sailors on board and all of them have been taken hostage, according to the ship’s owners.

The ship is owned by the KSRM Group’s SR Shipping and runs freight.

The ship’s captain is Abdur Rashid.