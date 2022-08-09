RAB’s Air Wing Director Ismail Hossain, injured in a helicopter crash, dies in Singapore

Rapid Action Battalion officer Lt Col Md Ismail Hossain, who was injured in a helicopter crash, has died in hospital care. He was 45.

Ismail, who was a director of RAB’s Air Wing, suffered critical injuries to his spine after a training simulation flight crashed in Dhaka’s Nawabganj due to mechanical issues, the RAB said in a statement on Tuesday.

After being admitted to the Combined Military Hospital, Ismail was flown to Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital on Aug 5 for better treatment.

Ismail successfully underwent surgery on his spine on Aug 6, but his condition deteriorated due to other health issues, according to the RAB.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the heads of Bangladesh's law enforcement and security forces expressed their condolences over Ismail’s death.