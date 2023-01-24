Hasina asks deputy commissioners to practise austerity

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked deputy commissioners of all 64 districts to take up projects that are deemed necessary after a careful review of their usefulness for people.

Speaking at the opening session of a three-day annual conference in Dhaka on Tuesday, Hasina also asked the district administrators to practise austerity in using government funds, according to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

“The DCs must consider the usefulness of a project for the residents of the area. They should also be careful to prevent waste in the projects.”