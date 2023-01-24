    বাংলা

    Hasina asks deputy commissioners to practise austerity

    The prime minister also asks the district administrators to take up only essential projects

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 02:30 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 02:30 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked deputy commissioners of all 64 districts to take up projects that are deemed necessary after a careful review of their usefulness for people.

    Speaking at the opening session of a three-day annual conference in Dhaka on Tuesday, Hasina also asked the district administrators to practise austerity in using government funds, according to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

    “The DCs must consider the usefulness of a project for the residents of the area. They should also be careful to prevent waste in the projects.”

    She said the government announced austerity measures due to the global crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine. “We’ve cut unnecessary spending and you should also be careful about that.”

    Hasina noted the government suspended a project to purchase 200,000 electronic voting machines to save money.

    The government, however, will spend as much as necessary to increase agricultural production to ensure food security, she said.

    Hasina issued 25 instructions to the DCs, including efforts to inspire people to increase food production by cultivating fallow lands and to save electricity.

